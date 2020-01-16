Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven model

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will take on the Radford Highlanders at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at the G.B. Hodge Center. South Carolina Upstate is 7-9 overall and 5-1 at home, while Radford is 8-7 overall and 2-5 on the road. Radford has won five consecutive games and has not lost since Dec. 18. The Spartans have won five of their past six games. The Highlanders are favored by 8.5 points in the latest South Carolina Upstate vs. Radford odds, while the over-under is set at 140. Before entering any Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Spartans beat Hampton 83-73 last week. Everette Hammond led the way with 20 points. Tommy Bruner added 16 and Brandon Martin finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. The Spartans won their second Big South Conference game against one loss. They have won their last four home games and have not lost on their turf since Nov. 23.

Meanwhile, Radford beat Campbell 68-63 on Saturday. Carlik Jones led the Highlanders with 22 points, and Travis Fields Jr. added 17. Radford is now 3-0 in Big South Conference play. The Highlanders pulled away from the Fighting Camels after they closed to within 57-52 with just over two minutes remaining. They scored their final 11 points on free throws, making 11 of 14 over the final 1:35.

