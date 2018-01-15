Raptors' Kyle Lowry pledges $1 million to Villanova campaign
Lowry was a star for the Wildcats before going on to the NBA as a first-round pick
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, a prominent Villanova alum, has pledged $1 million to the university's comprehensive capital campaign, "For the Greater Great: The Villanova Campaign to Ignite Change."
The donation by Lowry and his wife is the largest single donation given to the university by a former Villanova player. As a result of the donation, the men's locker room at the renovated home arena expected to open next season will be named the "Kyle Lowry Men's Basketball Locker Room."
"Kyle Lowry was a great teammate who took tremendous pride in the Villanova basketball program," said Villanova coach Jay Wright in a school statement. "This gift is another illustration of Kyle's generosity to his fellow members of our basketball family. We're all very proud of the player and, more importantly, the man, Kyle has become."
After a productive career with the Wildcats under Wright, Lowry was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. He spent the first six years of his career with the Grizzlies and Houston Rockets before being traded to the Raptors in 2012, where the three-time All-Star has helped usher in one of the most successful runs for the franchise ever.
