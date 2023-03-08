The second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament will continue on Wednesday afternoon when the No. 5 seed George Mason Patriots face the No. 12 seed Richmond Spiders. George Mason closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak, capping it off with a 62-60 win against Richmond. The Spiders made a statement in the opening round of the tournament, crushing UMass in a 71-38 final on Tuesday.

Richmond vs. George Mason spread: George Mason -4

Richmond vs. George Mason over/under: 130.5 points

Richmond vs. George Mason money line: Richmond +130, George Mason -155

Why Richmond can cover

Richmond played George Mason close in both regular-season meetings, losing by four points on the road and by two points at home. The rematch came last Saturday, as the Patriots hit a game-winning layup with four seconds remaining, but the margin would not have been enough to cover this spread. Richmond responded with a statement victory on Tuesday, crushing UMass in a 71-38 blowout to open the tournament.

The Spiders jumped out to a 31-18 lead at halftime and poured it on the second half, easily covering the 3-point spread. Tyler Burton led the way with 28 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Matt Grace shot 3-of-5 from 3-point range to add 13 points. Richmond only had one starter play more than 27 minutes on Tuesday, so fatigue should not be an issue at this stage of the tournament.

Why George Mason can cover

Richmond had a strong showing against one of the worst teams in the conference on Tuesday, but it had lost nine of its previous 12 games to close the regular season. The Spiders came up short in both meetings with George Mason this year, giving them a mental hurdle to overcome on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Patriots are rested and prepared following a first-round bye.

They won six straight games down the stretch to jump to fifth place in the standings, beating Dayton and Richmond during that hot streak. Senior forward Josh Oduro leads George Mason with 15.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, while Tennessee transfer Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 3.2 rebounds. The Patriots have covered the spread in five of their last six games, and Richmond has only covered three times in its last 15 contests.

