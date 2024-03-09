Teams trending in opposite directions close out their Big East Conference regular-season slate when the Georgetown Hoyas visit the St. John's Red Storm. The Hoyas (9-21, 2-17 Big East), who have lost three in a row and 14 of 15, are just 2-9 on the road this season. The Red Storm (18-12, 10-9 Big East), who have won four in a row, are 10-4 on their home court in 2023-24. If St. John's can pick up a win, the Johnnies will have their longest winning streak overall since rattling off six straight in 2013-14. They have won six in a row over Georgetown. St. John's leads the all-time series 66-57, including a 33-13 edge at home.

Tip-off is set for noon ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Red Storm are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Georgetown vs. St. John's odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5.

Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Georgetown vs. St. John's:

Georgetown vs. St. John's spread: St. John's -19.5

Georgetown vs. St. John's over/under: 153.5 points

Georgetown vs. St. John's money line: Georgetown +1250, St. John's -2857

GEO: The Hoyas have hit the game total over in 17 of their last 31 games (+1.65 units)

STJ: The Red Storm have hit the first-half money line in 26 of their last 32 games (+23.90 units)

Why St. John's can cover

Senior guard Daniss Jenkins, who played last season at Iona, has started all 30 games for the Red Storm. In 30.7 minutes per game, he is averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He has averaged a team-high 17.1 points on 51% shooting, including 44% from 3-point range, and hit 14 of 15 free throw attempts (93.3%) over the last 10 games. He was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll for the third time this season on Feb. 26. Jenkins scored 15 points, while adding five assists and three rebounds in the first meeting with Georgetown on Feb. 21.

Senior center Joel Soriano is a force in the middle for the Red Storm. In 30 games, including 29 starts, he is averaging 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 assists in 28 minutes of action. He is second in the Big East and ranks 25th in Division I with 13 double-doubles, and has recorded 38 double-doubles in 63 appearances over the past two seasons. He is one of six players in program history to register 1,100 points and 800-plus rebounds in their first three seasons at St. John's. See which team to pick here.

Why Georgetown can cover

Sophomore guard Jayden Epps, a transfer from Illinois, has been a bright spot for the Hoyas this season. He has one double-double and is averaging 17.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 27 games, including 26 starts. He was dominant in the first meeting with St. John's, scoring 31 points, while dishing out seven assists, grabbing three rebounds and adding two steals. He is coming off a 16-point and four-steal performance in Tuesday's loss to Providence.

Junior guard Dontrez Styles, a transfer from North Carolina, has also played well at times, and is also among the Hoyas' offensive leaders. In 30 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past four games, including a 16-point and seven-rebound effort in a 75-47 loss at Villanova on Feb. 27. He scored seven points, while adding four rebounds and two steals in the first meeting against the Red Storm last month. See which team to pick here.

