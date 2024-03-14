The No. 4 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-9) will play their first game of the Big 12 Tournament when they face the No. 5 seed BYU Cougars (23-9) in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon. Texas Tech earned a double bye after closing the regular season on a three-game winning streak, including a 78-68 win over Baylor last Saturday. BYU advanced to the quarterfinals with a comfortable 87-73 win over No. 12 seed UCF on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. BYU is favored by 2 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. BYU odds, while the over/under is 154 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any BYU vs. Texas Tech picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on BYU vs. Texas Tech. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Texas Tech vs. BYU spread: Texas Tech +2

Texas Tech vs. BYU over/under: 154 points

Texas Tech vs. BYU money line: Texas Tech: +114, BYU: -135

Texas Tech vs. BYU picks: See picks here

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech closed the regular season with an impressive three-game winning streak, beating West Virginia and Oklahoma State on the road before knocking off Baylor at home. The Red Raiders covered the spread in all three of those games, holding Baylor to a 5 of 21 (23.8%) mark from 3-point range. They also beat BYU in the lone regular-season meeting between these teams, erasing a 48-32 halftime deficit in an 85-78 win.

BYU shot just 3 of 19 from beyond the arc in the second half, while Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs scored a career-high 32 points. Isaacs has scored a combined 39 points in his last two games, and he leads the team with 16 points per game overall this season. The Red Raiders are 3-1 in neutral-site games this season, while BYU is just .500 in its 14 games away from home.

Why BYU can cover

BYU is coming off an impressive finish to the regular season as well, winning three of its final four games to cap off a solid debut in the Big 12. The Cougars took down Kansas as 8-point road underdogs to wrap up February, as sophomore guard Dallin Hall and senior guard Jaxson Robinson each scored 18 points. They added home victories over TCU and Oklahoma State to move up to fifth in the standings.

Their postseason began with an 87-73 win over No. 12 seed UCF on Wednesday in a game where they jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back. Junior forward Fousseyni Traore led a balanced effort with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench. Only one BYU player was on the court for 30 minutes, leaving the Cougars relatively rested for this matchup. See which team to pick here.

How to make Texas Tech vs. BYU picks

The model has simulated BYU vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. BYU, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 145-104 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.