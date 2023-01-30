The No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones will be looking to bounce back from a rough performance when they face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday night. Iowa State trailed Missouri halfway through the first half and never led again in a 78-61 blowout. Texas Tech was able to snap an eight-game losing streak in its 76-68 win at LSU on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Cyclones are favored by 1 point in the latest Texas Tech vs. Iowa State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 128.5.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State spread: Iowa State -1

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State over/under: 128.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State money line: Iowa State -115, Texas Tech -105

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech snapped its eight-game losing streak with a 76-68 win over LSU on Saturday during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, despite trailing 56-51 midway through the second half. Kevin Obanor sparked the rally with a pair of putbacks, while Kerwin Walton scored 17 points in his first start of the season. Obanor finished with a team-high 22 points, and De'Vion Harmon had 14 points, eight assists and just two turnovers in 34 minutes of action.

Iowa State is coming off one of its worst showings of the season, getting blown out by Missouri. The Cyclones allowed a season-worst 78 points, gave up 14 3-pointers in a game for the first time since 2020 and turned the ball over 19 times. Texas Tech has covered the spread in eight of the last nine meetings between these teams, and it has won seven of those games outright.

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State is coming off a disappointing loss, but it dominated Texas Tech in an 84-50 final when these teams met less than three weeks ago. The Cyclones scored their most points and allowed their fewest points in a Big 12 game this season in that contest, with Gabe Kalscheur scoring 25 points. That was also a season-low in points scored by Texas Tech, which is sitting in last place in the conference standings.

The Red Raiders had lost eight straight games prior to their win at LSU, so they are still an untrustworthy team right now. Senior guard Jaren Holmes leads Iowa State with 13.8 points per game, while Kalscheur is adding 13.2 points. Texas Tech is winless in its last nine conference games and has only covered the spread twice in its last 10 home games.

