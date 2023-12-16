The 19th-ranked Texas Longhorns will look to build on a solid start to their season when they take on the LSU Tigers in the 2023 Halal Guys Showcase in Houston on Saturday. The Tigers (6-4), who have won two of their last three games, are coming off a 74-56 win over Alabama State on Wednesday. The Longhorns (7-2), who registered a season-high 13 steals and forced 16 turnovers in last Saturday's 77-50 win over Houston Christian, have won three of their last four games. Texas' only losses this season came against fifth-ranked Connecticut 81-71 on Nov. 20 and eighth-ranked Marquette 86-65 in Milwaukee on Dec. 6.

Tipoff from the Toyota Center is set for noon ET. LSU leads the all-time series 20-11, including a 69-67 win in the last meeting on Jan. 25, 2020. The Longhorns are 7.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Texas odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Texas vs. LSU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

LSU vs. Texas spread: Texas -7.5

LSU vs. Texas over/under: 143.5 points

LSU vs. Texas money line: Texas -342, LSU +265

LSU: 3-7 ATS this season

TEX: 2-7 ATS this season

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns are led by fifth-year senior transfer Max Abmas, who played his first four seasons at Oral Roberts. In nine starts, Abmas averages 17.6 points, 3.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and one steal per game. He has been red hot from the field, connecting on 47.2% of his field goals, including 40.6% from 3-point range. Abmas is also making 92.3% of his free throws. He has scored 20 or more points in three of the past four games, including a 25-point effort in the loss at Marquette.

Senior forward Kadin Shedrick, who spent his first three seasons at Virginia, has started six of eight games for Texas. He has reached double-digit scoring six times and has registered one double-double. In a 77-58 win over Texas State on Nov. 30, Shedrick scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while blocking three shots. For the year, he is averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.6 steals and one assist in 22.3 minutes of action.

Why LSU can cover

Senior forward Will Baker leads the Tigers, averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He began his collegiate career at Texas, where he played in 23 games as a freshman, before spending the following two years at Nevada. He has reached double-figure scoring in six games, including a season-high 29 points in a 106-60 win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 6. He also scored 23 points and added eight rebounds in an 86-80 overtime win over Wake Forest on Nov. 19.

Senior guard Jordan Wright, a fifth-year senior transfer who played four seasons at Vanderbilt, is averaging a career-high 13.2 points to go along with 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals in 29.7 minutes of action. He has started nine games for LSU, and has reached double-figure scoring nine times, including in each of the past seven games. He scored a season-high 19 points, while dishing out three assists and grabbing two rebounds in a 75-60 loss against Kansas State last Saturday.

