Texas vs. Purdue odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 9 predictions from proven model

The Texas Longhorns will take on the Purdue Boilermakers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mackey Arena in an early-season college basketball battle. Purdue is 1-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while Texas is 1-0 overall and 0-0 on the road. The programs met a season ago for the first time since 2003 and the Longhorns wound up taking down the Boilermakers as 2-point underdogs with a 72-68 victory. Dating back to last season, Texas is 4-1 in its last five games against the spread, while Purdue has covered six of its last 10 contests. The Boilermakers are favored by eight points in the latest Purdue vs. Texas odds, while the over-under is set at 133. Before entering any Texas vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It began the 2019-20 season hitting 60 percent of its top-rated spread selections.

Now, it has simulated Texas vs. Purdue 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Purdue took down Wisconsin-Green Bay 79-57 in its opener. Four players on the Boilermakers scored in the double-digits in the win: Jahaad Proctor (26), center Matt Haarms (16), guard Eric Hunter Jr. (15), and forward Aaron Wheeler (10). Proctor is a transfer from High Point who averaged 19.5 points per game last season. At 7-foot-3, Haarms will be a tough matchup for a Texas roster that doesn't have anybody taller than 6-foot-9 in its current seven-man rotation.

Meanwhile, Texas took care of business in their home opener, beating Northern Colorado 69-45. Andrew Jones scored 20 points in the victory after only playing in 13 games the last three seasons. The former top-25 prospect had averaged 11.4 points per game as a true freshman in 2016-17 and Shaka Smart is hoping he can give the Longhorns some scoring juice this season. Courtney Ramey also posted a double-double in the season opener with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also chipped in four assists and his ability to initiate offense for Texas will be key against Purdue on Saturday.

So who wins Texas vs. Purdue? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks.