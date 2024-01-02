A Big East matchup features the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9) going on the road to play the No. 4 Connecticut Huskies (11-2) on Tuesday. The Blue Demons snapped their two-game losing streak on Saturday, defeating Chicago State 70-58. Meanwhile, the Huskies defeated St. John's 69-65 on Dec. 23.

Tipoff from Gampel Pavilion in Connecticut is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. UConn leads the all-time series 16-1. The Huskies are 24-point favorites in the latest DePaul vs. UConn odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-66 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 11-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for DePaul vs. UConn:

UConn vs. DePaul spread: Huskies -24

UConn vs. DePaul over/under: 138 points

UConn vs. DePaul money line: Huskies -10000, Blue Demons +2500

DEP: 4-8 ATS this season

CONN: Has hit the team total Over in 9 of last 12 games

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies are one of the top offensive teams in the Big East. They are currently second in the conference in scoring (83.1), first in field-goal percentage (49.7) and third in rebounds (39.6). Senior guard Tristen Newton is one of UConn's top playmakers. The Texas native is eighth in the Big East in scoring (16.2) and third in assists (5.6) with 6.9 rebounds per game.

Newton finished his last outing with 15 points, nine boards, and six assists. Senior guard Cam Spencer is a strong shooter on the perimeter. Spencer scores as a catch-and-shoot weapon or off the dribble. He averages 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Additionally, he leads the conference in 3-point percentage (44.6%). On Dec. 23 against St. John's, Spencer dropped 15 points, five boards and went 2-of-4 from downtown.

Why DePaul can cover

Senior guard Chico Carter Jr. can score from all three levels on the floor. Carter Jr. gets into the lane with ease but has the vision to get his teammates involved. The South Carolina native logs 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. On Dec. 9 against Louisville, Carter Jr. tallied 14 points, three boards and eight assists.

Senior forward Jeremiah Oden provides the Blue Demons with an athletic threat in the frontcourt. The Illinois native averages 11.8 points and 4.1 boards per game. He's scored 20-plus points in two of his last six games. In the Dec. 1 win over Iowa State, Oden racked up a season-high 25 points and four rebounds.

