The 10th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles look to stay red hot when they take on the 21st-ranked Connecticut Huskies in a key Big East Conference matchup on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles (19-5, 11-2 Big East), who are tied for first with Xavier, have won five in a row and 10 of 11. The Huskies (18-6, 7-6), who are sixth in the league standings, have won two straight and three of four. Marquette defeated UConn 82-76 in Milwaukee on Jan. 11.

Tipoff from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 7-7, but Marquette holds a 4-3 edge in games played in Hartford. The Huskies are 4-point favorites in the latest Marquette vs. UConn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 147. Before making any UConn vs. Marquette picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Marquette vs. UConn spread: UConn -4

Marquette vs. UConn over/under: 147 points

Marquette vs. UConn money line: UConn -190, Marquette +158

MU: The Golden Eagles are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games overall

CONN: The Huskies are 10-3-2 ATS in their last 15 Tuesday games

Why UConn can cover



The Huskies are led by junior forward Adama Sanogo, who has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last 10 games. He is coming off a 15-point, six-rebound game in a 68-62 win at Georgetown on Saturday. He just missed a double-double with 25 points and nine rebounds in a 90-76 win at DePaul on Jan. 31. For the season, he has four double-doubles, including 27 points and 15 rebounds in an 86-57 win over Boston University on Nov. 11. He is averaging 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Also helping power UConn is sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins, who is averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He has scored in double digits in six consecutive games, including four with 20 or more points during that stretch. Hawkins poured in a season-high 31 points and grabbed five rebounds in an 85-74 loss to St. John's on Jan. 15. He has scored 20 or more points eight times, the last coming in the win over DePaul on Tuesday, when he scored 26.

Why Marquette can cover

Sophomore guard Kam Jones fuels the Golden Eagles' offense, averaging 15.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. In the first meeting with the Huskies, Jones scored 15 points, while making three steals. He has reached double-figure scoring in 20 of 24 games this year, including a season-high 26 in an 80-77 overtime loss to Wisconsin. He scored 20 or more points six times.

Defense has also been a big part of Marquette's recent success. The Golden Eagles held Butler to just 38% shooting on Saturday, including 32% from 3-point range. Marquette forced 19 turnovers, which led to 22 points. In its last two games, the Eagles have allowed just 58 points per game, holding opposing shooters to just 42.6% of their shots.

