The college basketball stars will be shinning bright in Las Vegas during the Hall of Fame Series on Nov. 6 at T-Mobile Arena. Bronny James will be making his college debut with the USC Trojans, while Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers -- the 2023 women's national champions -- will start their journey toward a potential repeat with a game against Colorado.

The USC men's and women's teams will both be in Vegas with plenty of talent to show between the two rosters. James committed to play for the Trojans men's team in May. There will be a lot of eyes on him as the son of all-time NBA leading scorer LeBron James. He is teaming up with DJ Rodman, whose father is five-time NBA Champion Dennis Rodman.

They will be tipping off their season against Kansas State -- a team that is fresh off an Elite Eight appearance in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The spotlight will also shine on Gatorade National Player of the Year Juju Watkins, the top recruit of the 2023 class for women's basketball. She will be playing at USC alongside Rayah Marshall, who recently earned a silver medal with Team USA at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Mexico.

Meanwhile, LSU is looking like a solid pick to defend its title as the Tigers return All-American Angel Reese, Flau'Jae Johnson and Kateri Poole to go along with the coup of the transfer portal, adding Hailey Van Lith from Louisville.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Series will start in Las Vegas and then make stops in Charlotte (November 10), Toronto (December 9), San Antonio (December 16) and Phoenix (December 20).

2023 Hall of Fame Series matchups on Nov. 6: