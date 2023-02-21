The Utah State Aggies and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West clash at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming is 8-18 overall and 6-7 at home, while the Aggies are 21-7 overall and 4-4 on the road. It's a conference rivalry that Utah State has dominated of late, winning seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

However, Wyoming has gone 6-3-1 against the spread during that span and has actually won two of the last three meetings straight up. Yet, the Aggies are favored by 6 points in the latest Wyoming vs. Utah State odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 146.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wyoming vs. Utah State. Here are several college basketball odds for Utah State vs. Wyoming:

Wyoming vs. Utah State spread: Wyoming +6

Wyoming vs. Utah State over/under: 146 points

Wyoming vs. Utah State money line: Wyoming +205, Utah State -250

What you need to know about Wyoming

Wyoming was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as it fell 75-69 to the Air Force Falcons. Despite the defeat, Wyoming had strong showings from forward Jeremiah Oden, who had 19 points along with five rebounds, and guard Hunter Maldonado, who had 22 points and seven assists.

Maldonado averages 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season, leading the team in scoring and assisting while ranking second in rebounding. However, the Cowboys will be without second-leading scorer Noah Reynolds (14.5 PPG), who has been ruled out for the season with a concussion.

What you need to know about Utah State

Meanwhile, Utah State beat the Nevada Wolf Pack 75-66 this past Saturday. Utah State got double-digit scores from five players: guard Steven Ashworth (20), guard Max Shulga (13), forward Dan Akin (12), forward Taylor Funk (11), and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (10).

The Aggies have five players on their roster averaging 10.8 PPG or more this season, and that scoring versatility has been a major catalyst in their success. Utah State ranks 30th in the nation in scoring (78.9 PPG), 23rd in team shooting percentage (48.0%) and first in 3-point shooting percentage (40.5%).

