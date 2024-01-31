We've got another exciting SEC matchup on the schedule as the Auburn Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Neville Arena. Auburn is 16-4 overall and 10-0 at home, while Vanderbilt is 5-14 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Tigers have dominated this series in recent years, winning six of their last seven games against the Commodores.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt spread: Auburn -18

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 143 points

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt money line: Auburn: -2101, Vanderbilt: +1067

What you need to know about Auburn

While it was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, Auburn was not quite Mississippi State's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Tigers took a 64-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Auburn has scored all season.

Johni Broome put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. For the season, Broome is averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after the Commodores suffered their sixth straight defeat. They fell 75-62 to the Tennessee Volunteers. That's two games in a row now that Vanderbilt has lost by exactly 13 points.

Vanderbilt's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tyrin Lawrence, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Lawrence continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The Commodores have lost six of their last seven games against Auburn but they're 11-3-2 against the spread in their 16 contests against the Tigers.

