A pair of No. 10 seeds face off in the 2024 First Four on Tuesday when the Colorado State Rams battle the Virginia Cavaliers. The Rams (24-10), who tied with New Mexico for sixth in the Mountain West Conference at 10-8, have won four of five and are coming off a 74-61 loss to New Mexico in the Mountain West Tournament on Friday. The Cavaliers (23-10), who placed third in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 13-7 mark, have won two of their last three games, losing 73-65 in overtime to North Carolina State in the ACC Tournament on Friday. The winner of the game will face seventh-seeded Texas (20-12) in the first round on Thursday in a Midwest Region matchup.

Tipoff from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, is set for 9:10 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Rams are 2-point favorites in the latest Colorado State vs. Virginia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 120. Before making any Virginia vs. Colorado State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on UVA vs. Colorado State in the First Four 2024. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Colorado State vs. UVA:

Colorado State vs. Virginia spread: Colorado State -2

Colorado State vs. Virginia over/under: 120 points

Colorado State vs. Virginia money line: Virginia +111, Colorado State -130

CSU: The Rams are 16-16 against the spread, including 3-7 in the last 10 games

UVA: The Cavaliers are 17-15-1 ATS in 2023-24

Why Colorado State can cover

Senior guard Isaiah Stevens has been on a tear of late, and has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past 10 games. He registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 72-62 win over San Jose State in a Mountain West Championship first-round matchup last Wednesday. He scored 15 points and added seven assists and two rebounds in an 85-78 win over 23rd-ranked Nevada in Thursday's quarterfinal. He added 13 points, three rebounds and two assists in Friday's 74-61 semifinal loss to New Mexico. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.5 points, seven assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.6 minutes.

Senior forward Joel Scott has reached double-figure scoring in 28 games this season, including a 20-point and eight-rebound effort in the Mountain West Championship semifinal against New Mexico. He has reached 20 points three times in 2023-24. He has one double-double, an 18-point, 13-rebound performance in a 68-66 loss at New Mexico on Feb. 21. He has started 34 games this season and is averaging 12.9 points, six rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28 minutes.

Why Virginia can cover

Senior Reece Beekman leads the Cavaliers and is coming off back-to-back double-doubles in the ACC Tournament. In the 66-60 overtime win over Boston College in the quarterfinals on Thursday, he scored 11 points, while adding 11 assists and seven rebounds. He scored 17 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed four rebounds in a 73-65 overtime loss to North Carolina State in Friday's semifinal. In 33 games, all starts, Beekman is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 32.7 minutes.

Sophomore guard Isaac McKneely is coming off a 23-point, three-rebound and two-assist performance in Friday's loss to North Carolina State. He has reached double-digit scoring in four of the past five games. He has scored 20 or more points five times, including a season-high 29 points in an 80-76 win at Florida State on Feb. 10. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.5 points, three rebounds and 1.7 assists in 32.2 minutes.

