In-state rivals link up when the No. 21 Virginia Cavaliers (20-6) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (14-11) play on Monday evening. Virginia heads into this game with plenty of momentum. The Cavaliers have won nine of their last 10 games. The Cavaliers narrowly beat Wake Forest 49-47. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech has dropped four of its last five games. On Feb. 17, North Carolina handled the Hokies 96-81.

Tipoff from the Cassell Coliseum in Virginia is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hokies are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Virginia vs. Virginia Tech odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 126.5. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. Virginia picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UVA vs. Virginia Tech and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Virginia Tech vs. UVA:

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech spread: Hokies -3.5

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 126.5 points

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech money line: Hokies -172, Cavaliers +144

UVA: Virginia has hit the team total Under in 21 of last 34 games

VT: Virginia Tech has won 13 of last 17 games at home

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Junior guard Sean Pedulla thrives all over the court. The Oklahoma native leads the team in both points (15.5) and assists (4.5). On Feb. 13, Pedulla finished with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore guard Tyler Nickel has a tremendous perimeter shot and excels as a catch-and-shoot threat. Nickel logs 9.2 points, two rebounds and shoots 43% from 3-point land. He's scored in double figures in four of his last six matchups. On Feb. 17 versus UNC, Nickel tallied 14 points, three blocks and made four threes. See which team to pick here.

Why Virginia can cover

Senior guard Reece Beekman (6-foot-3) utilizes his size to be effective in multiple aspects on the court. Beekman is a great decision-maker and does a solid job creating his own shot. The Wisconsin native leads the team in assists (6) along with 14.2 points per game. In his previous game, Beekman totaled 20 points, six boards and four assists.

Sophomore guard Isaac McKneely provides the Cavaliers with another knockdown shooter on the outside. McKneely is always moving without the ball to create space on the perimeter and owns a quick release. The West Virginia native averages 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and shoots 46% from 3-point land. On Feb. 10 against FSU, McKneely had a season-high 29 points and made five threes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Virginia Tech vs. Virginia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 137 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 25-13 roll on top-ranked college basketball spread picks.