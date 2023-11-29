The Florida Gators (4-2) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) will meet in the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night. Florida had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 95-91 loss to No. 13 Baylor in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off last Friday. The Gators are getting set for their first true road game of the season after playing four games at home and two in New York. Wake Forest bounced back from an overtime loss to LSU with a 71-56 win over Charleston Southern last week.

Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Florida is favored by 4 points in the latest Wake Forest vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Wake Forest vs. Florida spread: Florida -4

Wake Forest vs. Florida over/under: 156.5 points

Wake Forest vs. Florida money line: Wake Forest +155, Florida -186

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest has seen all three of its losses come by seven points or less, including its overtime loss to LSU 10 days ago. The Demon Deacons responded with a 71-56 win over Charleston Southern, rallying from a 32-28 halftime deficit with a huge second half. Junior guard Cameron Hildreth finished with a team-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists.

Senior forward Andrew Carr added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds after coming either one or two rebounds short of a double-double in four games earlier this season. Former 5-star recruit Hunter Sallis, who spent the first two seasons of his career at Gonzaga, leads Wake Forest with 18.3 points per game. The Demon Deacons are 17-3 in their last 20 home games, and Florida has only covered the spread once in its last six road games.

Why Florida can cover

Florida's two losses have come by a combined seven points against Virginia and No. 13 Baylor to go along with wins over Florida State and Pittsburgh. The Gators were 3-point underdogs against Baylor in the NIT Tip-Off title game last Friday, as sophomore guard Riley Kugel scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He was one of four Florida starters to score in double figures, as Tyrese Samuel (18), Zyon Pullin (17) and Walter Clayton Jr. (11) each reached that mark as well.

Clayton, who transferred to Florida from Iona, leads the Gators with 16.2 points per game. Samuel is a key transfer as well after averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds at Seton Hall last year. The Gators have covered the spread in five of their last six games against ACC teams, and Wake Forest has only covered once in its last five games. See which team to pick here.

