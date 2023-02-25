Florida State roared back from a 25-point deficit to stun No. 13 Miami on Saturday as Matthew Cleveland sank a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Seminoles to an 85-84 victory in the largest comeback win in ACC history. Miami led 56-31 early in the second half but was outscored 54-28 from there as the Seminoles picked up a memorable win in the midst of an otherwise forgettable season.

Cleveland's game-winner came after Miami guard Jordan Miller put the Hurricanes ahead 84-82 on a corner 3-pointer with just 4.9 seconds remaining. From there, the Seminoles went the length of the floor with Jalen Warley passing to Cleveland, who let the game-winner fly from the right wing just before time expired.

Florida State (9-20, 7-11 ACC) shot 67.7% from the floor in the second half and outscored the Hurricanes 10-0 in points off turnovers after the break as the usually sure-handed Hurricanes wilted under pressure.

Miami (23-6, 14-5) needed a victory to stay in control of its own destiny in regards to the ACC regular-season title chase. But now, the 'Canes could need some help in the season's final week to secure at least a share of the league crown as they jockey against the likes of Virginia, Pittsburgh and Clemson for positioning atop the conference.