Former Big East rivals square off when the No. 3 seed West Virginia Mountaineers take on the 11th-seeded Syracuse Orange in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament's Midwest Regional Sunday on CBS in Indianapolis. West Virginia (19-9) had lost three of four before pulling away for an 84-67 victory over Morehead State in Friday's opening round to help Bob Huggins become the sixth Division I coach to win 900 career games. Syracuse (17-9) advanced to the Round of 32 by putting on a defensive clinic in a 78-62 upset victory over sixth-seeded San Diego State.

Tip-off is set for 5:15 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The winner moves onto the Sweet 16 to face either Houston or Rutgers in the updated March Madness bracket. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Mountaineers as a four-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 147 in the latest West Virginia vs. Syracuse odds.

West Virginia vs. Syracuse spread: West Virginia -4

West Virginia vs. Syracuse over-under: 147 points

West Virginia vs. Syracuse money line: West Virginia -190, Syracuse +160

WVU: The Mountaineers have dropped five straight and nine of 10 to Syracuse

SYR: The Orange reached the Sweet 16 as an 11 seed in 2018 and a 10 seed in 2016

Why West Virginia can cover

Sophomore guard Miles McBride averaged a team-best 15.4 points in the regular season before erupting for 30 in the opening round. Guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil are among four players averaging double figures at 13.4 and 11.9 points, respectively. No. 2 scorer Derek Culver took eight shots or fewer in four of his previous five games before scoring all 12 points in the second half Friday while adding seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

West Virginia played in an extremely tough Big 12 conference and only one of its nine defeats came by more than five points. That included an 87-82 setback against Gonzaga, the lone undefeated team and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers present a more balanced offense and are better equipped to solve the Orange's 2-3 zone defense than San Diego State.

Why Syracuse can cover

Buddy Boeheim, the coach's son, continued his late-season surge by burying 7-of-10 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 30 points in Friday's romp over San Diego State. The junior guard has averaged 29.3 points over his last three games, shooting over 50 percent overall while knocking down 18-of-30 3-pointers. Boeheim is the first Syracuse player to rack up consecutive 30-point performances since Hakim Warrick in February 2005.

The Orange rolled Friday despite a scoreless outing from No. 2 scorer Alan Griffin, who has only three points in his last two games after averaging 15.4 during the regular season. Third-leading scorer Quincy Guerrier (14.1 points per game) was limited to three points Friday, but Joseph Girard III filled the void with 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Reserves Robert Braswell and Kadary Richmond also combined for 17 points.

How to make Syracuse vs. West Virginia picks

