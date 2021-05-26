We are less than 100 days from the start of the 2021 college football season, and the first step to getting ready for the fall is setting the kickoff times and TV information for the biggest games of the year. The SEC on CBS is always your most important stop to find the best teams in the country squaring off every Saturday afternoon, and now we know some top-tier games on the schedule for what should be another fantastic fall in the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC on CBS schedule for 2021 kicks off with a rematch of the thrilling 2020 SEC Championship Game with defending champion Alabama traveling to Gainesville, Florida, to face defending SEC East champion Florida. The Gators have already locked in at least two spots on the SEC on CBS calendar with this week's news including the confirmation that Florida-Georgia will once again be the SEC on CBS Game of the Week when the two rivals meet in Jacksonville on Oct. 30.

Missouri and Arkansas also will be returning to a traditional SEC on CBS spot playing Friday of Thanksgiving weekend as the second game of a doubleheader with Boise State at San Diego State as the early game. The announcement of the full CBS college football schedule includes another doubleheader spot for Boise State as the Broncos square off with Utah State before the SEC on CBS Game of the Week on Sept. 25. Air Force at Navy kicks off college football on CBS on Sept. 11 with the network following the battle for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy with Army vs. Air Force (Nov. 6) and Army-Navy (Dec. 11).

There are five doubleheaders in total-- two of them as all-SEC doubleheaders and one of those featuring a primetime kickoff -- among a total of 21 games, concluding with the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl from El Paso on Dec. 31.

Check out the full CBS college football slate below: