The long wait is over, as the 2023 college football season begins with the Week 0 college football schedule on Saturday. It might be a much smaller slate than a normal week, but a pair of ranked teams are playing their openers. No. 13 Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite against Navy in the Week 0 college football odds, while No. 6 USC is a 31-point favorite against San Jose State in the Week 0 college football spreads. Should you back either of those large favorites with your Week 0 college football bets?

There are five other games on the slate as well, so there are multiple Week 0 college football lines to choose from. San Diego State is a 2.5-point favorite against Ohio, while Louisiana Tech (-12) and FIU wrap up the day at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Before locking in any college football picks for Week 0 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

Top college football predictions for Week 0

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Saturday: Hawaii (+17.5) covers on the road against Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rainbow Warriors are in a revenge spot after getting beat by Vanderbilt in a 63-10 final to open the 2022 season. They only trailed 18-10 at halftime in that game before letting off the pedal down the stretch.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager is looking to build off a strong 2022 season, racking up 2,348 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. Running back Tylan Hines is also back for second-year head coach Timmy Chang after rushing for 634 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman. They are facing a Vanderbilt team that was not nearly as convincing against other inferior opponents last year, beating Elon and Northern Illinois by 11 points and 10 points, respectively.

Marshall expects this game to be played in a similar fashion to those games, with Hawaii hanging around throughout the contest. The Rainbow Warriors are facing a Vanderbilt defense that allowed at least 28 points on eight occasions last year, making the Commodores an unreliable team to back as heavy favorites. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for Saturday, Aug. 26

Saturday, Aug. 26

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-20.5, 49)

UTEP at Jacksonville State (+2, 54.5)

UMass at New Mexico State (-7, 45)

Ohio at San Diego State (-2.5, 48)

Hawaii at Vanderbilt (-17.5, 56)

San Jose State at USC (-31, 66)

FIU at Louisiana Tech (-12, 57.5)