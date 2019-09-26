Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a MAC battle as Miami (Ohio) and Buffalo will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (Ohio) is 1-3 overall and 1-0 at home, while Buffalo is 2-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Redhawks hold a 14-7 all-time advantage in the series but it was Buffalo that struck most recently, beating Miami (Ohio) 51-42 last season. And Buffalo is coming off a 38-22 upset of Temple last week while Miami (Ohio) went down 76-5 at the hands of No. 6 Ohio State. The Bulls are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) odds, while the over-under is set at 47. Before you make any Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Redhawks had their hands full last week with Justin Fields and a loaded Ohio State squad, so it's difficult to judge their chances of competing in the MAC based on that performance. They also lost to Cincinnati and Iowa this year while defeating FCS Tennessee Tech, so this is the first game where they've been matched up against a team with similar talent. The offense has really struggled so far, averaging just 4.1 yards per play. However, the defense looked solid in allowing just 282 yards to Tennessee Tech and then limiting Cincinnati to just 5.4 yards per play the following week with the Bearcats completing only 46.7 percent of their passes.

Meanwhile, Buffalo didn't have too much trouble with Temple as it won 38-22. RB Jaret Patterson looked sharp as he rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Outside of Patterson, the offense wasn't particularly sharp in that win as it threw for just 60 yards and averaged just 3.7 yards per rushing attempt. But an aggressive defense forced four turnovers and recorded three sacks while holding Temple to 289 yards.

