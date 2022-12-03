The No. 9 Clemson Tigers will try to bounce back from a disappointing end to the regular season when they face the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC title game on Saturday night during the Championship Week college football schedule. Clemson lost to South Carolina for the first time since 2013 last week, dropping a 31-30 final. UNC is coming off a disappointing finish to the regular season as well, losing back-to-back home games to Georgia Tech and NC State. The Tigers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Championship Week college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

The other nightcap on Saturday features No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue in the Big Ten title game. Michigan is a 16.5-point favorite following its blowout win over Ohio State to close the regular season. Before locking in any college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Championship Week college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 122-111 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Championship Week: He is backing No. 3 TCU (12-0) to cover as a 2.5-point favorite in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game against No. 10 Kansas State. The Horned Frogs have been doubted all season, but they completed a perfect regular season with a 62-14 blowout over Iowa State last week. They have already taken care of business against Kansas State once this season, beating the Wildcats by 10 points in October.

Quarterback Max Duggan leads one of the top offenses in college football, scoring more than 40 points on six occasions. He has thrown for 3,070 yards and 29 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions. Running back Kendre Miller is enjoying a big season as well, rushing for 1,260 yards and 16 touchdowns.

"The Horned Frogs did something that great teams do last week with a dominating win over a lesser opponent (Iowa State) rather than playing "down" to its opponent," Sallee told SportsLine. "It'll be the same story this week." See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

