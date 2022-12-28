The college football bowl season continues on Wednesday with four more games, including three between schools from Power Five conferences. The action begins with UCF vs. Duke at the Military Bowl in a 2 p.m. ET kickoff and ends with Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss at the TaxAct Texas Bowl at 9 p.m.. No. 15 Oregon will also be in action as the Ducks take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl and the latest college football bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Pac-12 squad as the biggest favorite of the day.

Oregon is a 14-point favorite over Drake Maye and the Tar Heels and the over/under for the 2022 Holiday Bowl is set at 75 points. So which side of the spread should you be playing in that matchup? Before locking in any college football picks for Wednesday's action, be sure to see the college football bowl predictions and best bets for Dec. 28 from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks. Over the past three-plus years, he is 123-116 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine.

Now, Sallee has turned his attention to the college football odds from Caesars for bowl action on Wednesday and locked in his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks right here.

Top college football expert predictions for Dec. 28, 2022

One of Sallee's top college football picks for bowl action on Wednesday: Sallee is backing Arkansas (-2.5) to cover against Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The two 6-6 programs were both ranked inside the top 20 at various points of the season with Arkansas peaking at No. 10 in mid-September and Kansas moving up to No. 19 in early October. However, both squads dealt with some significant injuries and struggled when they got into the meat of their conference schedules.

Expect Arkansas to ride a sizable advantage in the trenches in this matchup. The Razorbacks eclipsed 200 yards rushing in eight of their 12 games this season and the Jayhawks allowed 267 rushing yards per game and a total of 23 rushing touchdowns over their last six games.

"The Jayhawks are not riding the high of their early-season success anymore. It has become clear that they have improved, but not to a point in which they can hang with a fast and physical Arkansas team that has plenty of hope for the future," Sallee told SportsLine. "Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson announced that he will return for another season in Fayetteville, and he will use this game as a jumping off point for what Arkansas hopes is a Heisman Trophy run."

How to make college football picks for Dec. 28, 2022

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including one on an underdog who can cover thanks to an advantage in overall team speed. You can only see his CFB picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for college football bowl action on Wednesday? And which college football picks need to be part of your parlays? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine, and find out.