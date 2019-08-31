College Football DFS for August 31, 2019: Best Saturday DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

It's the first full Saturday of college football action on Aug. 31, and that means daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings are loaded with college football DFS contests that run throughout the day as dozens of games unfold. No. 2 Alabama is in action against Duke, No. 3 Georgia travels to take on Vanderbilt and No. 5 Ohio State battles Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic, but you'll need to look beyond the top-ranked teams when looking for value college football DFS picks. With dozens of games to sort through and new players taking the field around the nation, some expert help can go a long way if you're looking to hit it big on Saturday. So before locking in any CFB DFS picks of your own, first see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and his top college football DFS picks, lineups, advice and strategy can help you make all the right calls on this loaded Saturday of action.

McClure has won nearly $2 million in his career as a DFS professional, and he uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure was all over Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd. The result: Byrd had a mind-blowing 14 catches for 224 yards and four touchdowns as Hawaii upset Arizona, Then on Thursday, he had Clemson running back Travis Etienne (12/205/3) in his FanDuel lineup. Anybody who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Saturday's CFB DFS slates.

For Saturday's action, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant at $9,600 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings. The Clemson transfer lost out on the starting job to Trevor Lawrence last season, but he landed in a great spot in an offense that helped Drew Lock put up massive numbers last season. Bryant has a veteran group of skill players around him including top NFL prospect Albert Okwuegbunam at tight end, and Bryant should go off for massive numbers on Saturday against a Mountain West program in Wyoming that went 6-6 last season and gave up 40 points to the Tigers when they met in 2018.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy includes rostering Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson ($9,600 on FanDuel, $6,800 on DraftKings), who put up 985 yards and seven touchdowns last season and is in position to put up massive numbers in his opener against Louisiana Tech. Johnson should see even more targets this year with Lil'Jordan Humphrey now in the NFL, and McClure's model has identified him as a must-roster on Saturday.

