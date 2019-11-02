College football expert picks, best predictions for Week 10, 2019: Utah covers against Washington

While marquee matchups like No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida (+6.5) and No. 7 Oregon vs. USC (+4.5) are drawing most of the headlines in Week 10 of the college football schedule, there are college football spreads of all sizes bettors can try to exploit. For example, No. 11 Auburn is a 19-point favorite against Ole Miss. Is that too many points to lay, especially since Ole Miss is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against SEC opponents? Or should you roll with the ranked Tigers with your Week 10 college football picks? These are the types of questions college football fans will be asking themselves when trying to find the best value on the Week 10 college football odds board. And before locking in any picks, you'll want to see the Week 10 college football best bets and predictions from SportsLine's resident handicapping guru, Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, and Heisman voter.

Sallee is picking No. 9 Utah (-3.5) to cover the spread on the road against Washington.

Sallee knows Utah features one of the most suffocating defenses in college football. In fact, the Utes have held their last four opponents to 13 points or fewer. Utah's defense ranks fourth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing an average of only 10.3 points per game. The Utes also rank third in the country in total defense, giving up just 231.0 yards per contest.

On the other sideline, the Huskies have lost two of their last three games, which includes a heartbreaking 35-31 defeat at home to Oregon last week. And Washington's defense has had trouble stopping the run this season, allowing an average of 147.6 yards per game on the ground. That doesn't bode well for the Huskies, who will face a Utah rushing attack that is averaging 219.4 yards per game.

Confidently lock in the Utes as one of your top Week 10 college football picks because Sallee believes Utah's defense will force Jacob Eason and Washington's offense, which is averaging just 5.76 yards per play in conference games this year, into multiple mistakes that will lead to Utah pulling away in an old school Pac-12 slugfest.

