The Week 10 college football schedule is highlighted by top-10 matchups as No. 8 Florida travels to No. 5 Georgia for an SEC on CBS showdown, while No. 4 Notre Dame hosts No. 1 Clemson. The latest Week 10 college football odds from William Hill list the Bulldogs as 3.5-point favorites, while the Tigers are -5.5. But finding the best value in the college football spreads means searching the entire schedule, which includes every Power Five conference this week now that the Pac-12 has returned.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point.

He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and after sweeping them last week, he also enters Week 10 of the 2020 college football season on a 58-31 streak on his best bets since the start of last year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Top Week 10 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 10: He's backing Oregon (-10 at William Hill) against Stanford in a 7:30 p.m. ET Pac-12 kickoff on Saturday. The Ducks won the Pac-12 in 2019 and then topped that off by beating Wisconsin in the Rose Bose. Quarterback Justin Herbert is gone and has found success early in his NFL career.

But Sallee still likes Oregon to get off to a fast start this season as the Ducks lean on their loaded offensive line and rushing attack to easily a handle a Stanford team coming off its first losing season (4-8) since 2008.

"Oregon is the new Stanford -- meaning that it thrives with an old-school, smashmouth style," Sallee told SportsLine. "The Ducks just do it out of the spread instead. CJ Verdell is rock solid at running back, the offensive line is monstrous and it is hard to find a reason to think that the Cardinal offense will have success against the Ducks defense."

How to make Week 10 college football picks

