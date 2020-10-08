There are multiple games on the Week 6 college football schedule that should not only impact conference races, but also help shape the early-season College Football Playoff picture. The latest Week 6 college football odds from William Hill show top-ranked Clemson as a 14-point home favorite against No. 7 Miami (FL). No. 8 North Carolina is laying 4.5 points at home against No. 19 Virginia Tech.

No. 3 Georgia has a 12.5-point edge against No. 14 Tennessee in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. Where are the best values for Week 6 college football bets in those marquee matchups and others around the nation? Before locking anything in for this weekend's action, be sure to see the top Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 6: He's backing Kentucky (-2 at William Hill) to pick up the win and cover at home against Mississippi State in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

The Bulldogs pulled off a stunner in their opener against LSU, but Arkansas spoiled Mike Leach's home debut last week. Kentucky, meanwhile, is 0-2 with losses to Auburn and Ole Miss. But the Wildcats showed plenty of firepower in their 42-41 loss to the Rebels last week. Sallee also believes the defensive template has been set for slowing down Leach's offense in the SEC.

"Arkansas made it clear how to beat Mississippi State last week -- lots of zone," Sallee told SportsLine. "Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is one of the brightest defensive minds in the country, and he's smart enough to take Arkansas' game plan and expand on it. What's more, Kentucky running backs AJ Rose and Chris Rodriguez Jr. will run through the Bulldogs defense."

