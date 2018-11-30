College football odds, picks, lines for Championship Week: Proven computer model loving Oklahoma and Ohio State

The final selections for the College Football Playoff won't be made until Sunday, but for three teams playing on Saturday, the recipe appears to be simple: win and get in. That applies to both teams in the SEC Championship Game, as No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 4 Georgia with the Crimson Tide holding a 12.5-point edge in the latest Championship Week college football odds. No. 2 Clemson (-27.5), meanwhile, is heavily favored to take care of business against Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship Game. With college football odds and lines on the move as kickoffs approach, make sure to see the top Championship Week college football picks and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer model before you lock in any plays of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

The model made some huge calls during Rivalry Week, including nailing Ohio State's outright upset of Michigan as a 4.5-point underdog. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering Championship Week on a blistering 43-23 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Championship Week college football picks and predictions are in.

One of the college football Championship Week picks the model is extremely high on: Oklahoma (-8) covers in the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas.

The Sooners are looking to avenge their only loss of the season after falling to the Longhorns 48-45 in the Red River Showdown in October. Oklahoma has run the table since then, averaging over 50 points during its six-game winning streak.

The model is calling for more big offensive numbers for the Sooners, including 320 yards through the air and 60 more on the ground from Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray as OU covers in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Championship Week college football picks the model is recommending: No. 6 Ohio State (-14.5) covers against No. 21 Northwestern in the 2018 Big Ten championship game.

Getting the win is of foremost importance for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes have to be thinking about style points too as they know a Georgia loss could lead to the College Football Playoff committee deciding between the Buckeyes and Oklahoma for the final playoff spot.

Even against a tough Northwestern defense, the model is calling for another eye-popping line from Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who is projected to throw for almost 350 yards. The Buckeyes cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, while there's also plenty of value on the Under (61) because that hits 65 percent of the time.

The model is also calling for a top contender to go down hard in a game that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture in a huge way.

MAC championship: Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo (-3, 51)

PAC-12 championship: Utah vs. Washington (-4.5, 43.5)

Big 12 championship: Texas vs. Oklahoma (-8, 77.5)

Sun Belt championship: Louisiana at Appalachian State (-17, 58)

Conference USA Championship: UAB at MTSU (-1, 44.5)

AAC championship: Memphis at Central Florida (-3, 64.5)

SEC championship: Alabama vs. Georgia (+12.5, 63.5)

Mountain West championship: Fresno State vs. Boise State (PK, 52.5)

ACC championship: Clemson vs. Pittsburgh (+27.5, 53)

Big Ten championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State (-14.5, 61)