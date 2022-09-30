With one-third of the 2022 season in the books and the college football rankings more normalized across the board, Week 5 offers a number of tremendous top-25 matchups with implications across individual conferences and the College Football Playoff picture. Even better, these showdowns are scattered throughout Saturday's schedule giving fans the opportunity to tune into as many as possible over the course of the day.

In fact, there are five games between ranked opponents on the day with two such contests each among SEC and ACC opponents. No. 14 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky as a touchdown favorite despite its higher ranking, while No. 2 Alabama hits the road at No. 20 Arkansas as a 17-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook. No. 23 Florida State looks to stay undefeated with a home tilt against No. 22 Wake Forest before No. 5 Clemson and No. 10 NC State meet as top-10 unbeatens in a primetime showcase. Not to be left out, No. 16 Baylor aims to jump back to the top of the Big 12 race when it hosts undefeated No. 9 Oklahoma State.

By the time Saturday's action has concluded, the top 25 will look notably different, and there may even be significant changes to the CFP projections. (While there are two games scheduled for Sunday featuring Sunshine State teams that had to delay their kickoffs due to Hurricane Ian, neither features ranked programs.)

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports throughout the day for college football coverage from the opening kickoff onward. Let's take a look at our expert picks for the best games in Week 5.

All times Eastern

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa

Noon | Fox, fuboTV (Try for free) -- When these teams met last December in the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan thoroughly trounced Iowa, 42-3. The jury is out on whether the Wolverines are as good as last season, but Iowa appears to have regressed. The Hawkeyes have scored just four offensive touchdowns in four games and now face an opponent that is far superior to any they have seen yet. Michigan gave up four touchdown drives of 70 yards or more in a 34-27 win over Maryland last week, but the Terrapins are far better equipped offensively than Iowa. Even if the Hawkeyes are successful in slowing Michigan's offense, it's hard to see them reaching double-digits without some ridiculous turnover luck. The Wolverines should cover this spread with any score in the 20s. Prediction: Michigan -10.5 -- David Cobb



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Iowa Iowa Michigan Iowa Iowa Michigan Michigan SU Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss

Noon | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- The Rebels are heavy favorites heading into the matchup despite a lower ranking. However, don't count out the Wildcats. Kentucky boasts a major defensive advantage, along with more experience at the quarterback position. Ole Miss' offensive reputation under coach Lane Kiffin is well established, but Jaxson Dart has not been tested against a quality defense. That'll change this week. Prediction: Kentucky +7 -- Shehan Jeyarajah

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas

3:30 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App -- Part of the reason Alabama has not been good on the road is that its offensive line has not been up to the typical standard. This year's Alabama offense has not been nearly as explosive in the passing game as we've seen in recent years. There is no true alpha receiver -- at least, not one that has taken the reins from the outstanding receivers Alabama's had on its roster. All of that combined with Arkansas dropping into coverage and forcing teams to put together long drives to beat it suggests this will be a lower-scoring, closer affair than anticipated. I don't have a high level of confidence in it, but if I'm betting anything here, I'd rather be on the Razorbacks. Prediction: Arkansas +17 -- Tom Fornelli



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Arkansas Arkansas Alabama Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Alabama SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor

3:30 p.m. | Fox, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Oklahoma State has won the last two regular-season matchups between these teams, but the Cowboys have not been tested in 2022 since losing defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Ohio State. The Bears have maintained their impressive defensive performance and showed real upside in the passing game in a win over Iowa State. Homefield advantage carries the day. Prediction: Baylor -2.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson

7:30 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- I'll take Clemson straight up, but give me NC State grabbing points on the road. Clemson will win the battle at the line of scrimmage and force a couple of mistakes from Devin Leary that will prevent this from becoming a shootout. Tigers running back Will Shipley will take over late and prevent D.J. Uiagalelei from having to be a difference maker for the second straight week. This one will come down to the final drive or two, and the Tigers will hang on to keep their national championship hopes alive. Prediction: NC State +6.5 -- Barrett Sallee

