College football picks: These are the 10 teams that can actually win the 2018 national title

Most years, you can throw a blanket over the list of college football national championship contenders.

This year, all you need is a napkin.

Here we are within (Gus Johnson) shouting distance of Week 1 and already part of the drama has been sucked out of the season.

How so?

From this view, there are 10 teams that have a realistic chance of getting to the College Football Playoff, slogging their way through and coming out on top after 15 games.

And folks, that's stretching it.

Sorry to burst your bubble (screen). In good faith, it's hard to get beyond the realistic championship contenders listed below. These 10 teams have accounted for 14 of the 16 CFP berths. (Plus, Auburn played in the last BCS Championship Game.) These teams have won eight of the last nine national championships.

It's a reflection of where the game is headed -- toward a consolidation of power at the top. Five of the seven highest-paid coaches are on the list. There are four teams from the Big Ten -- arguably the sport's best conference this year -- and three from the SEC.

Is this good for the game? That question has (seemingly) already been answered. Despite the wash-rinse-repeat nature of college football, it remains the No. 2 spectator sport in the country.

It just seems like it's more "members only" than ever: Only nine teams have occupied the 16 playoff spots in the first four years of its existence. Only 15 teams played in the 16 BCS Championship Games from 1998 to2013. And only 11 teams won titles in that span.

So, no, you should not be surprised. It's usual suspects-meet-chalk in 2018. A glimpse at the absolute contenders this season (in no particular order).