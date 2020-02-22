Colorado coaching search: Karl Dorrell emerges as top candidate after Dolphins promotion, per reports

Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell was named as assistant head coach of the team on Friday, but it appears as if he may not be long for that position. The 56-year-old former UCLA coach looks prepared to trade the ocean for the mountains before the end of the weekend as Dorrell has emerged as the leading candidate to take over the coaching vacancy at Colorado, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Dorrell guided the Bruins to a 35-27 record in six seasons (2003-07) at the helm with their best mark of 10-2 leading to a No. 16 ranking in the final AP Top 25 in 2005. But back-to-back six-loss seasons in the subsequent two campaigns led to the end of the his tenure with the program. He has spent 11 of the last 12 seasons as an assistant coach in the NFL, serving as Vanderbilt offensive coordinator in 2014.

If hired, Dorrell would be no stranger to the Buffaloes. He was the team's wide receivers coach from from 1992-93 and came back to be the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach from 1995-98. Colorado finished in the AP Top 25 times four times while he was an assistant and posted top 10 finishes in 1995 and 1996.

Dorrell's hiring would put an end to one of the wildest coaching searches of the offseason. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian took their names out of consideration this week. The Buffaloes also expressed interest in former Arkansas and Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema, current Air Force coach Troy Calhoun and Colorado interim coach Darrin Chiaverini.

Mel Tucker left CU for Michigan State earlier this month after posting a 5-7 record in his only season in Boulder, Colorado.