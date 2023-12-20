Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart has entered the transfer portal, 247Sports reports. The former No. 6 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class (according to 247Sports) is the latest in a series of highly-touted Texas A&M players to enter the portal, marking yet another roster hit after the program parted ways with coach Jimbo Fisher in November. Stewart ranks as the No. 2 overall player available in the transfer portal rankings behind former teammate Walter Nolen.

LT Overton -- another top player from the Aggies 2022 recruiting class -- committed to Alabama Tuesday. Other Texas A&M players to enter the portal this cycle include quarterback Max Johnson, tight end Jake Johnson and edge rusher Fadil Diggs.

Stewart didn't travel in Texas A&M's regular season finale against LSU. He recorded 38 receptions for 514 yards and four touchdowns in eight games in 2023. Stewart led the Aggies with 649 receiving yards last season as a true freshman and totaled 91 catches for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns during his two-year career in College Station. Stewart committed to the Aggies over in-state rival Texas among others.

In addition to the Aggies and Longhorns, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Georgia and LSU all heavily pursued Stewart during his original recruitment.