Former Texas A&M defensive tackle LT Overton, the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 16 overall player in the 2024 transfer portal rankings, has committed to Alabama. Overton, a 6-foot-5, 280-pounder who was a five-star prospect in the 2022 high school recruiting class, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Overton, who hails from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, visited Alabama over the weekend and told 247Sports how the competition that he is going to see in practice every day weighed into his decision to commit to coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

"When I went there, just seeing talent after talent especially on the offensive side I know I'm going to get great competition there and be developed," he said. "Thats what I'm really looking for."

Overton played in 23 games during his two seasons in College Station, most of which were in a backup role. He had 31 tackles, three of which were for a loss, during his true freshman season in 2022. However, his production tailed off in 2023 as he had just 17 tackles in 12 games.

Overton was the No. 3 overall player in the Class of 2023 but skipped his senior season at Milton and reclassified to the 2022 class. He was ranked No. 17 by 247sports upon graduating high school in 2022.