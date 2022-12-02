An SEC champion will be crowned Saturday when No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 LSU meet in Atlanta inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs are looking to capture their first SEC championship since 2017, while the Tigers have the opportunity to win the league in Brian Kelly's first year on the job.

Georgia has done its job as reigning national champion to this point in the season. The Bulldogs are 12-0 with only one of those wins coming by one score against Missouri; otherwise, they have won each game by double-digits. That said, Georgia will get one of its biggest tests of the season in this neutral-site clash with LSU. While the Tigers are coming off a loss to Texas A&M, they have shown the ability to elevate their game in big moments with wins over Ole Miss and Alabama.

Last weekend's disappointment aside, LSU has to be happy about where it is in the program's first year under Kelly. There was a lot of turnover in the offseason -- both on the sideline and on the field -- but the Tigers managed to score some big wins. They have the chance to add another big one, as well as an SEC Championship trophy, to their list of accomplishments this fall. In order for that to happen, LSU will have to bring a better effort to Atlanta than it did to College Station, Texas last week.

How to watch Georgia vs. LSU live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Three players to watch

Brock Bowers, Georgia TE: Bowers, one of the best tight ends in the country, has the ability to take over a game when necessary. In Georgia's wins over South Carolina and Florida, the opposing defenses had no answer. In those two games combined, Bowers caught 10 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Bowers was held in check a few times this season, but that doesn't change the fact that he can still be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Jayden Daniels, LSU QB: After transferring in from Arizona State, Daniels got off to a bit of a slow start before eventually coming into his own as the starter. Daniels has thrown for 2,566 yards and 15 touchdowns and leads LSU with 824 yards rushing and 11 rushing touchdowns. If the Tigers are going to upset the Bulldogs, Daniels will have to have his best game in an LSU uniform.

Malaki Starks, Georgia DB: A five-star freshman, Starks has been outstanding for Kirby Smart's defense this year. He has totaled 59 tackles with a pair of interceptions and seven passes defended. With Daniels and a stable of talented receivers on the LSU offense, Starks will be key in making sure Georgia's defense doesn't give up many big plays through the air.

Georgia vs. LSU prediction

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Georgia has been a steady force from start to finish this season. By and large, the Bulldogs have just taken care of business, even if it hasn't always been flashy. LSU, on the other hand, has had some peaks and valleys throughout the year. The Tigers hammered Ole Miss and took down Alabama in overtime, but they also lost to Florida State, got blown out by Tennessee at home and fell completely flat against Texas A&M. If LSU brings its best game to Atlanta, this one could get interesting, but I'm going to side with Georgia's consistency and big-game experience. Prediction: Georgia -17.5

