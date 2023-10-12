A new college football rivalry will be born Thursday night when the Houston Cougars host the West Virginia Mountaineers in an important Big 12 battle. The game marks the first Big 12 prime-time showcase for Houston, which moved from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 starting this season. Houston coach Dana Holgorsen is a former coach at West Virginia, but the programs have never previously met on the gridiron. The Cougars (2-3, 0-2) are still seeking their first Big 12 victory following blowout losses to TCU and Texas Tech, while the Mountaineers (4-1, 2-0) seek to remain undefeated in Big 12 play with their fifth consecutive victory.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from TDECU Stadium. The Mountaineers are 3-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 49.5 in the latest West Virginia vs. Houston odds from the SportsLine consensus.

West Virginia vs. Houston point spread: West Virginia -3

West Virginia vs. Houston over/under total: 49.5 points

West Virginia vs. Houston money line: West Virginia -148, Houston +124

WVU: The Mountaineers are 2-1 against the spread in their last three games as a betting favorite

UH: The Cougars are 2-1 in their past three conference games as a betting underdog

Why West Virginia can cover

A big part of West Virginia's turnaround from last year's lackluster five-win season has been the emergence of dual-threat quarterback Garrett Greene, who sparked the Mountaineers to their biggest win last season and has been the starter since. Although the junior lacks prototypical skills and spectacular passing numbers, he's a sound decision-maker, a tough runner, and a natural leader around whom the team clearly rallied when he was put under center.

Last year against Oklahoma as a more than touchdown home underdog, Greene was inserted in place of incumbent JT Daniels, who previously started at USC and Georgia. Greene ran for 119 yards on 14 rushes with two touchdowns and passed for 138 yards and another score as the Mountaineers pulled the 23-20 upset. Greene has remained efficient and mistake-free this season. Although he's completing just 53% of his passes, he has thrown for 544 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions, while taking just two sacks. He has rushed for 185 yards on 33 attempts for three more scores.

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars are known for their high-powered offense under coach Dana Holgorsen, a former WVU coach who is noted as a pioneer of the spread offense that is now popular across the college football landscape. The Cougars are averaging 414 yards of total offense, and their passing attack ranks No. 26 nationally with 281.2 yards per contest. Houston's crutch thus far has been a defense that is allowing nearly 30 points per game and yielded 470 yards of total offense to Rice in a 43-41 Week 2 upset loss.

However, in their two wins, against UTSA and Sam Houston, the Cougars have allowed just 21 total points. Their defensive stats can in part be attributed to facing high-powered opponents such as Texas Tech and TCU. Holgorsen told the media this week the team spent a good portion of its bye week working on tackling and assignment discipline, two of its major weaknesses thus far. Even so, an experienced defensive line has been the strength of the unit and is led by junior lineman Nelson Ceaser, who has a team-high 4.5 sacks.

