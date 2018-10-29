Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from model that called Texas' upset

MACtion is back this week as some of the best teams in the Mid-American Conference are set to be featured in midweek action. These matchups always attract plenty of betting action, and that should certainly be the case for the 8 p.m. ET matchup between the 7-1 Buffalo Bulls and the 3-5 Miami (Ohio) Redhawks on Tuesday. Buffalo is a seven-point home favorite in the latest Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) odds, and is -251 on the money line, meaning a $251 bet on the Bulls to win would return $100. Buffalo is holding just a one-game edge in the MAC East, so there's a lot on the line in this nationally-televised battle. Before locking in any MACtion bets, be sure to check out the Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model has taken Buffalo's strong recent run through the MAC into account. The Bulls are 4-0 in conference play, with three of those wins coming by double-digits. A non-conference 42-13 loss to Army was a wakeup call that has helped Buffalo reel off three consecutive conference victories by an average margin of 14 points.

A balanced offense has been the key for Buffalo. Led by the running back duo of Kevin Marks (112 carries, 579 yards, seven touchdowns) and Jaret Patterson (90-480-7), the Bulls are fourth in the MAC in rushing offense. And quarterback Tyree Jackson, who has thrown for almost 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns this year, makes defense that stack the box pay. Paired with the top-ranked defense in the conference, Buffalo is in the driver's seat to win the MAC and qualify for a high-level bowl.

But the Bulls will have their hands full against a tough Miami squad that has taken the lessons from some some challenging non-conference games and put together an impressive 3-1 start in MAC play.

The Redhawks have knocked off Bowling Green, Akron and Kent State in conference play, with their only loss coming to Western Michigan in a 40-39 shootout that came down to the wire. And when you look at common opponents, the Redhawks lost to Army by just one point, while Buffalo dropped their matchup to the Knights by 29.

Miami's top-five MAC defense has a great chance to keep Buffalo in check enough to make this game at least competitive. Veteran quarterback Gus Ragland has also limited mistakes this season (14 touchdowns, 3 interceptions), further helping Miami's chances on Tuesday evening.

