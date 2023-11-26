Mississippi State is targeting Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as its next coach, according to Yahoo Sports. Lebby oversaw the Big 12's top-ranked offense during the 2023 regular season, his second in Norman. The Sooners averaged 502.4 yards and 43.2 points per game en route to a 10-2 mark under second-year coach Brent Venables.

Lebby, 39, would replace Zach Arnett, who was fired Nov. 13 amid a 4-6 start in his first season guiding the program. Arnett was promoted from defensive coordinator in December 2022 following the death of Mike Leach, who served as Mississippi State's coach since the 2020 campaign. The Bulldogs were 1-6 in SEC play under Arnett.

This would be Lebby's first head coaching job. He has previous SEC experience as the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, a role he held under coach Lane Kiffin from 2020-21. The Rebels won 10 regular-season games and reached the Sugar Bowl during Lebby's second and final year on staff in Oxford in 2021. Other assistant stops for Lebby include UCF (2018-19) and Baylor (2008-16), where he coached under his father-in-law, Art Briles.

Reported interest in Lebby comes as Oklahoma prepares to join the SEC in 2024, along with Texas. The Sooners played their final Big 12 conference game Friday in a 69-45 home win against TCU and were officially eliminated from Big 12 title contention Saturday. with Oklahoma State's win over BYU.