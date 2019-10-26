Nebraska vs. Indiana odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven computer

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Indiana Hoosiers are both sitting at 2-2 in Big Ten play through their first four conference games and on Saturday, one of the two squads will get to .500 as they go head to head at 3:30 p.m. ET in Nebraska's Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers are off to a 5-2 start overall with impressive wins over Maryland and Rutgers the last two weeks where they racked up 1,080 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, Nebraska is coming off a disheartening loss to Minnesota to fall to 4-3 on the season. Scott Frost is still hoping to take the Cornhuskers to a bowl game in his second season and his squad is the 1.5-point favorite with the total at 54.5 in the latest Nebraska vs. Indiana odds. So before you make any college football predictions, be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model's Nebraska vs. Indiana picks.

Nebraska is coming off a bye week, but the week before lost to Minnesota 34-7. QB Noah Vedral led the Cornhuskers with 184 total yards (135 passing, 49 rushing), and RB Dedrick Mills scored Nebraska's lone points with a 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter after the game was decided. Usual Nebraska starter Adrian Martinez, who has thrown for 1,245 yards and seven TDs, did not play due to a left knee injury. He's questionable for this matchup, but has taken at least some reps in practice this week.

As for Indiana, the Hoosiers were able to get the win last week despite the fact that starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to leave with an arm injury. Backup Peyton Ramsey has proven himself more than capable when called upon, completing 20-of-27 for 193 yards and a score while adding 46 rushing yards in relief last week and completing 77.3 percent of his passes for the season. Penix is still considered a game-time decision but there hasn't been much drop-off for the Indiana offense regardless of who is at quarterback. That due in large part to a talented receiving corps as Donovan Hale, Peyton Hendershot, Nick Westbrook and Whop Philyor all have at least 294 yards receiving and three touchdowns this season.

The total has gone over in four of Indiana's last five road games, and has also gone over in eight of its last 11 Big Ten games. The total has gone under in five straight Nebraska home games, and the Cornhuskers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games.

