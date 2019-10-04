Nebraska vs. Northwestern odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Nebraska and Northwestern will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is 3-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while Northwestern is 1-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. Both teams have not fared well against the spread -- Northwestern is 1-3, while Nebraska is 1-4. Northwestern has won the last two in the series and three of the last four against Nebraska. However, the Wildcats offense has faced serious challenges this season, averaging just 15.5 points per game. Meanwhile, has taken losses to Colorado and Ohio State while also surviving scares against Illinois and South Alabama. The Cornhuskers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Northwestern odds, while the over-under is set at 48.5. Before you make any Nebraska vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Nebraska vs. Northwestern 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The night started off rough for the Cornhuskers last week, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against Ohio State, falling 48-7. QB Adrian Martinez struggled against Ohio State, failing to produce a single touchdown and throwing three interceptions with only 47 yards passing. Martinez is at his best when he's using his feet and making things happen outside the pocket. The second-year starter threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 118 yards against Illinois on Sept. 21.

Northwestern came up short against Wisconsin, falling 24-15. The Wildcats were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Wisconsin apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in October of last year. Running back Drake Anderson has been the key in the few instances when the Northwestern offense has been able to move the football. He's rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the last three weeks, putting up 141 yards and a score in the win over UNLV on Sept. 14.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Northwestern? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.