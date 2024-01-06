Ohio State picked up one of the 2025 recruiting cycle's most significant wins Saturday as the Buckeyes received a commitment from five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez, who made things official during the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. A product of North Shore (Houston, Texas) High School, Sanchez ranks as the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback in his class.

"I wanted to lock it down and build way more stronger relationships with the coaches," Sanchez told 247Sports. "This time next year I'll be going there. I want to learn things and learn the playbook and that gets me a step ahead and I can be a big part in recruiting my class. I'm a top-five player in the nation, I can be a big pull on other guys in the class and it's for the coaches to get me on the other guys they want."

With Sanchez in the fold, Ohio State climbs three spots to No. 8 in 247Sports' 2025 Team Composite rankings, leapfrogging Penn State and new Big Ten opponent Oregon in the process. Sanchez is the fifth junior prospect to commit to the Buckeyes, joining a pair of fellow top-100 prospects in quarterback Tavien St. Clair and cornerback Blake Woodby.

As one of just six five stars in the 2025 cycle thus far, a plethora of marquee programs battled it out for Sanchez's services. He chose the Buckeyes out of a final three that also included Alabama and in-state Texas A&M. He reported over 30 offers, including the likes of Oklahoma, Texas and LSU.

The 6-foot-2 Sanchez has enjoyed a highly decorated high school career. He was named a MaxPreps Junior All-American -- he earned the same honor as a sophomore a year ago -- after a 2023 season in which he logged five interceptions. He has nine total interceptions and almost 30 pass breakups over the last two years and clocked a 10.81-second 100-meter dash as a sophomore, a number that will almost certainly get even better as he grows and continues to progress in his school's strength and conditioning program.

Continuing a run at cornerback

Known for its offensive firepower, Ohio State has become somewhat of a defensive back factory in recent years. In addition to a 2025 haul that already includes two lauded prospects at cornerback in Sanchez and Woodby, the Buckeyes signed a top-10 cornerback in both the 2024 and 2023 recruiting classes.

On top of that, Ohio State has produced seven NFL Draft picks at the position since 2017, including five first rounders. Denzel Burke, who had one interception and eight pass breakups in 2023, is practically a lock to join the list of draftees and has a good shot at adding to the list of OSU players taken on the first day. Davison Igbinosun -- a sophomore that just finished his first season with the Buckeyes after transferring in from Ole Miss -- has the makings of a future NFL player with his 6-foot-2 frame and elite athleticism.

It's also clear that Ryan Day and his staff have a type when recruiting corners. Igbinosun and Burke both stand over 6-foot. Calvin Simpson-Hunt, the 2023 signee, is listed at 6-foot-1 and 2024 signee Aaron Scott measured in at 6-foot-2. Sanchez fits perfectly into that mold with his length on the outside.