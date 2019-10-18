Oklahoma vs. Virginia odds, line, best bets: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 80-51 run

The Mountaineers will try to pull a major upset when West Virginia travels to Norman to face the fifth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Oklahoma is cruising at 6-0 behind Heisman front-runner Jalen Hurts, while the Mountaineers are 3-3. The Sooners boast a balanced offense that leads the nation in total yards and are fresh off a 34-27 victory against No. 15 Texas in the 2019 Red River Showdown. The Mountaineers lost their second straight last Saturday, falling 38-14 to Iowa State. Kickoff is at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. The Sooners are 33.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. West Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 63. Before making any West Virginia vs. Oklahoma picks of your own, consult the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Sooners' offense starts with Hurts, but it doesn't end there. Hurts is 10th in the nation with 1,758 passing yards and 12th in rushing with 630. He can count on big-time receivers like CeeDee Lamb, who is tied for first in the nation with 10 TD catches and has 610 yards on 29 receptions.

Oklahoma's defense clamps down when it has to and makes big plays. The Sooners are ninth in the nation in third-down defense, allowing conversions only 27.8 percent of the time, and have 22 sacks. Neville Gallimore and Ronnie Perkins hold down the fort up front and have three sacks apiece. Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray leads the team with 42 tackles.

But just because the Sooners have one of the top players in college football doesn't mean they will cover the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia spread on Saturday.

The Mountaineers are built around a defense led by junior linebacker Josh Chandler's 45 tackles. The front line features brothers Darius and Dante Stills, who each have four sacks. WVU also has a top-notch cornerback in Keith Washington, who has six passes defended and three interceptions. He missed the game against Iowa State with an injury, but is back at practice, and coach Neal Brown said he is questionable.

Also questionable is quarterback Austin Kendall, who has passed for 1,247 yards and nine touchdowns this season, but was injured early against Iowa State. He was replaced by Jack Allison, who completed 18-of-24 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in the loss. The two were neck-and-neck for the starting nod throughout spring practice. Either QB can choose between star receivers Sam James (37 catches for 359 yards) and T.J. Simmons (25-335).

