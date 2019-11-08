Penn State vs. Minnesota odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 105-69 run

Teams looking to stay perfect meet when the No. 17 Minnesota Golden Gophers host the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions in a key Big Ten Conference college football matchup on Saturday. The Nittany Lions (8-0), who are tied for first with Ohio State at 5-0 in the East Division, are 3-0 on the road, while the Golden Gophers (8-0) are 5-0 at home this year. Kickoff is set for noon ET from TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Penn State has won five of the past six meetings, including a 29-26 overtime triumph on Oct. 1, 2016, at University Park, the last meeting between the schools. The Nittany Lions are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Penn State vs. Minnesota picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Nittany Lions have known nothing but success for more than a decade, having already clinched a winning record for the 15th straight season. They are 53-21 under sixth-year coach James Franklin and are seeking double-digit wins for the third time in four years. Penn State leads the all-time series 9-5 and is in possession of the Governor's Victory Bell, which is awarded to the winner of the game.

Offensively, Penn State is led by sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford, who has completed 134-of-216 passes for 1,931 yards and 20 touchdowns. The past two weeks in wins over Michigan State and Michigan, Clifford has completed 32-of-57 passes for 371 yards and seven touchdowns.

But just because the Nittany Lions have had plenty of success does not guarantee they will cover the Penn State vs. Minnesota spread on Saturday.

That's because Minnesota has been playing some of its best football in decades and looking for its best season since going 8-2 in 1967. The Golden Gophers have won 10 straight games, tied with Baylor for the third-longest streak in the country. Minnesota also has compiled a 20-13 record under third-year coach P.J. Fleck.

Sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan is a major reason for the Golden Gophers' success, completing 113-of-173 passes for 1,761 yards and 18 touchdowns. Morgan has thrown at least one touchdown in every game this season and has thrown two or more in six games, including a four-TD effort at Purdue on Sept. 28.

