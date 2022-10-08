For the first time in five years, an SEC football rivalry renews Saturday as the No. 8-ranked Tennessee Volunteers visit the No. 25-ranked LSU Tigers in a key Week 6 college football showdown. The Volunteers (4-0, 1-0) come off a bye week to hit the rugged core of their SEC schedule, which also includes dates with Alabama and Georgia. LSU (4-1, 2-0) is looking for its fifth straight victory following an opening-week loss to Florida State. The last time these clubs met, LSU took a 30-10 road victory over Tennessee in 2017.

Kickoff is at noon ET from Tiger Stadium. The Volunteers are 3-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 64.5 in the latest Tennessee vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for LSU vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. LSU point spread: Tennessee -3

Tennessee vs. LSU over-under total: 64.5 points

Tennessee vs. LSU money line: Tennessee -145, LSU +122

UT: The road team is 6-0-2 in the past eight meetings in this rivalry.

LSU: The Tigers are 18-6 ATS in their last 24 games following an ATS loss.

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers returned one of the most experienced clubs in the SEC and it has shown from the outset as their execution on both sides of the ball has been a step ahead of their opponents. Led by Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker at quarterback, the Volunteers have shown a lethal mix of power running and passing in their up-tempo offense.

Hooker has long been known as an explosive athlete but his improvement as a downfield passer is what has allowed Tennessee to score at least 34 points per game and Hooker to emerge as a dark horse Heisman candidate. He is completing 71.7% of his passes for 1.193 yards for eight touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Although the defense has been vulnerable at times, it has made big plays to seal games in crunch time. For instance, the Volunteers allowed a late touchdown in Week 2 against Pittsburgh to force overtime, but then responded with a defensive stop to secure a 34-27 victory.

Why LSU can cover

Although the play of the Tigers has been uneven at times in their first year under Kelly, one thing they have consistently shown is resilience. This was apparent in their season opener when they twice fought back from 14-point deficits against Florida State. Three weeks ago, they overcame an early 13-0 deficit in their home opener against Mississippi State to prevail 31-16.

But last week's performance against Auburn is one that Kelly said he believes could galvanize the club for the rest of the season. The Tigers came out looking flat and unprepared and they allowed a 53-yard touchdown pass on Auburn's first drive and numerous other big plays. However, just as it appeared a desperate Auburn club might pull away, LSU showed resolve and worked its way back into the game.

Jay Ward returned a fumble 23 yards to get LSU on the scoreboard before quarterback Jayden Daniels led a 77-yard drive before halftime, capped by his 1-yard touchdown run, to make the deficit 17-14 at the break. Senior safety Greg Brooks Jr. ultimately sealed the win with an interception on Auburn's final drive.

"As I told our guys, that's a culture win, that's a program win, where you're doing things the right way to win a game like that," Kelly told the media afterward.

