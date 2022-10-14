The No. 22 Texas Longhorns will try to build on their dominant win over Oklahoma when they face the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday afternoon. Texas dealt Oklahoma its worst shutout loss in school history last week, picking up a 49-0 win. Iowa State won its first three games of the season, but it is on a three-game losing streak coming into this game.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Longhorns are favored by 16 points in the latest Texas vs. Iowa State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 48.5. Before entering any Iowa State vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Iowa State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Iowa State vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Iowa State spread: Texas -16

Texas vs. Iowa State over/under: 48.5 points

Texas vs. Iowa State picks: See picks here

Why Texas can cover

No. 22 Texas has a case as one of the most underrated team in college football this season. The Longhorns' two losses have come by a combined four points to then-No. 1 Alabama and Texas Tech. They have put together two incredible performances in a row since their loss to the Red Raiders, beating West Virginia by 18 points two weeks ago before blanking Oklahoma in a 49-0 final.

Star freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers returned from an injury last week, throwing for 289 yards and four touchdowns on 31 passes. Iowa State has been strong defensively, but its offense has let the team down week after week. The Cyclones have scored a combined 20 points in their last two games, resulting in losses to Kansas and Kansas State. Texas has covered the spread in six of its last seven games, including five straight home games.

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State might be on a three-game skid, but all three losses came by one possession against quality opponents. The Cyclones have been solid on the road this season, picking up a win at Iowa in Week 2 before losing to Kansas by just a field goal two weeks ago. The Jayhawks had been putting up big numbers offensively before running into Iowa State's strong defense.

The Cyclones have allowed 14 points or fewer in five of their six games this season, so it will be difficult for Texas to win by 17-plus points. Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and the Longhorns have allowed at least 20 points in four of their six games. The Cyclones were 6-point favorites in a blowout win over Texas last year, making this line look like an overreaction.

How to make Iowa State vs. Texas picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa State vs. Texas? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Iowa State spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.