UCLA vs. Oregon State odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between UCLA and Oregon State at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Bowl. UCLA is 1-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while Oregon State is 1-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. Oregon State is 2-1-1 against the spread; UCLA is 1-3-1. The conference foes are meeting for the 63rd time with UCLA holding a 42-16-4 edge all-time. However, UCLA's offense is averaging just 14.8 points per game outside of its 67-point outburst against Washington State and Oregon State's offense has been consistent all season, averaging 482.5 yards per game. The Bruins are favored by six points in the latest UCLA vs. Oregon State odds, while the over-under is set at 65.5. Before you make any Oregon State vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week.

The Bruins fell just short to Arizona by a score of 20-17 in their last outing. The losing side was boosted by RB Joshua Kelley, who rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries. It was the first time Kelley has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Demetric Felton is UCLA's most versatile playmaker and he'll be a big part of the gameplan on Saturday, having put up 538 yards of total offense and scoring three times this season.

Meanwhile, Oregon State fell 31-28 to Stanford last week. Oregon State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Artavis Pierce, who rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Pierce has 447 yards from scrimmage on the season and four touchdowns, and it will be interesting to see if the Beavers continue to lean on him, as his touch count has increased in each of the last three games.

