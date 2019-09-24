USC football recruiting: Trojans lands commitment from five-star quarterback Jake Garcia
The California native chose USC over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida and others
Just one day removed from the surprising commitment flip of four-star quarterback Bryce Young from Southern California to Alabama, the Trojans are back on the board. On Monday night, USC picked up a huge Class of 2021 commitment from Jake Garcia, a five-star recruit from within the state.
Garcia is a pro-style prospect rated as the No. 14 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, and No. 3 nationally at his position. He chose the Trojans over offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and more than a dozen other programs.
Young had been committed to USC for over a year before flipping to Alabama, which came this weekend on the heels of an official visit to the Crimson Tide's campus. While Garcia won't be on campus next year like Young was slated to be, he's a building block for the future of the Trojans program, and insurance behind the three current quarterbacks on campus in Kedon Slovis, Matt Fink and JT Daniels.
Fink, who came on in relief of an injured Slovis on Friday against Utah to lead the Trojans to a key Pac-12 win, was reportedly entered into the transfer portal when Daniels was named the starter. Daniels was lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL in the season opener against Fresno State.
Garcia's father, Randy, played quarterback at Nebraska in the 1970s. The Cornhuskers were removed from consideration earlier this summer.
