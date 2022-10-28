The Arizona Wildcats look to pull a major upset when hosting No. 10 USC in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday evening at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. The Wildcats are 4-3 and enter off a bye week following a 49-39 road defeat at Washington. USC also comes in after a week of rest after losing a heartbreaker to No. 14 Utah, 43-42. Last year, the Trojans won a high-scoring affair, 41-34, at the LA Memorial Coliseum. USC is 5-2 against the spread, while the Wildcats are 3-3 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Trojans are favored by 15.5 points in the latest USC vs. Arizona odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 76. Before entering any Arizona vs. USC picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona vs. USC and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Arizona vs. USC:

Arizona vs. USC spread: Arizona +15.5

Arizona vs. USC over/under: 76 points

Arizona vs. USC picks: See picks here

Latest Odds: Arizona Wildcats +15.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about USC

In Week 7's disappointing one point loss to Utah, Oklahoma transfer QB Caleb Williams once again showed why he's a Heisman Trophy contender, throwing for 381 yards and five touchdowns, rushing for 57 yards on 8 attempts, while not turning the ball over. Likely next season's preseason favorite for college football's greatest individual player award, Williams has thrown for 1,971 yards and 19 touchdowns, rushing for 235 yards and an additional three scores. He's only thrown one interception on the season. For the season, USC's only turnover is the Williams interception vs. Arizona State in early-October, and the team leads the nation with a plus-15 turnover margin.

Lincoln Riley's three other notable offensive transfer additions have been great as well for the Trojans. Oregon transfer RB Travis Dye has rushed for 647 yards and seven scores while reigning Biletnikoff Award winning WR, Jordan Addison from Pittsburgh, has also scored seven times while catching 39 passes for 585 yards. Williams' old Oklahoma teammate, WR Mario Williams, has 26 catches for 493 yards and four TDs. Against Arizona's bottom-15 defense which is surrendering more than 454 yards per game, the Trojans' stars might have a field day on Saturday.

What you need to know about Arizona

While the defense has been bad, Arizona's offense has been remarkably good with Washington State transfer QB Jayden de Laura at the helm. He ranks ninth nationally with 2,274 yards passing, with 19 touchdowns and seven INTs. In Arizona's last game against Washington, de Laura threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns on 25 completions (in 34 attempts). Arizona's best chance to stay in the game against USC might be to bomb away with its successful passing attack.

On the receiving end of de Laura's passes are wide receivers Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer, and Tetairoa McMillan. Cowing, a UTEP transfer, is 10th nationally with both 737 receiving yards and seven receiving scores on 53 catches. Singer has 41 receptions for 605 yards and two scores, while the five-star true freshman McMillan has caught 28 passes for 470 yards and six touchdowns. USC is giving up only 231 yards passing per game so something must give in this matchup on Saturday.

How to make Arizona vs. USC picks

The model has simulated Arizona vs. USC 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the Arizona vs. USC matchup? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arizona vs. USC spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up almost $3,000 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.