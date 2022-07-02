Dante Reno, a four-star quarterback and the No. 283 overall player in the Class of 2024, is set to make his college commitment on CBS Sports HQ live on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Reno has narrowed his choices down to Virginia, Wake Forest, Kentucky, NC State, Purdue and South Carolina. The 247Sports Crystal Ball gives the Gamecocks and coach Shane Beamer the best chance of landing Reno's services. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Reno is a 6-foot-1, 215 pounder from The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. He is the 18th-ranked signal-caller in the Class of 2024. He completed 66% of his passes for 2,507 yards and 27 total touchdowns as a sophomore. He is the son of Yale coach Tony Reno.

"The biggest thing for me, being a coach's kid, I kind of had a different outlook on the whole process so in my mind, I wanted to commit before my junior season," he told 247Sports. "That is when it starts rolling for quarterbacks. Kids will start committing this summer, and kids have committed before me. So in my mind I had a timetable set. That was the whole process for me."

The multi-faceted athlete also starts on the basketball court and baseball field.