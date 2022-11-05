The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs rattled off four consecutive wins over top-20 teams in October, but they were still outside the top four in the initial College Football Playoff rankings earlier this week. They are playing host to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday afternoon during the Week 10 college football schedule. TCU is an 8-point favorite in the latest Week 10 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 69. Should you be backing the Horned Frogs with your Week 10 college football bets?

Another game with huge College Football Playoff implications features No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). The Bulldogs are 9-point favorites in the Week 10 college football lines and have won five straight meetings against the Vols. Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 10 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 119-102 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 16-14 so far this season. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Top Week 10 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 10: He's predicting that No. 17 North Carolina (-7.5) covers in Charlottesville against Virginia. The Tar Heels have an opportunity to clinch their first division title since 2015 with a win and losses by Duke and Miami. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has thrown 29 touchdown passes, matching Ohio State's C.J. Stroud for the most in the country. He has thrown for five touchdowns in three separate games this season.

Maye set season highs in completions (33) and yards (388) in a comeback win over Pittsburgh last week, as the Tar Heels covered the spread for the third time in four games. They snapped a four-game losing streak to Virginia with a 20-point victory when these teams met last season. The Cavaliers have not scored more than 20 points in a game since Week 1, so they likely are not going to be able to match Maye's output on Saturday. See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

