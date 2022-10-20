After a Week 7 filled with massive results between top opponents, the Week 8 college football schedule delivers another batch of intriguing matchups. Two undefeated ACC programs kick things off on Saturday when No. 5 Clemson hosts undefeated No. 14 Syracuse. Across the country, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks look to knock off their former head coach, Chip Kelly, from the undefeated ranks as No. 9 UCLA visits Eugene. Oregon is a 6-point home favorite in the Week 8 college football odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook.

Clemson is favored by nearly two touchdowns, but the Tigers are just 2-2 against the spread as double-digit favorites this season. They are 4-3 ATS overall, but have covered in each of their last three outings. Before locking in any Week 8 college football bets on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 8 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 116-99 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 13-11 so far this season. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 8 college football odds from Caesars and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks now.

Top Week 8 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 8: He's predicting that Purdue (+2) keeps things close and covers as a narrow underdog at Wisconsin in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. After blowing out Northwestern in the first game of the Jim Leonhard era, the Badgers fell back to Earth in a big way against a flailing Michigan State side last weekend. Meanwhile, Purdue is rolling and has won its last four games, and beat Nebraska 43-37 in Week 7.

The Badgers beat the Boilermakers handily last year, 30-13, in a matchup between the same two quarterbacks that will face off again on Saturday. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw three interceptions in last year's meeting, but over his last two games this season, he completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 751 yards, six touchdowns and just two picks. Wisconsin has done well to intercept opponents this season, but has given up 27 passing plays of at least 20 yards.

"O'Connell has led his team in three of their four wins during the current four-game winning streak, and has put the Boilermakers into contention in the Big Ten West," Sallee told SportsLine. See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 8 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a play on an over/under he says is way off. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 8 of college football? And which college football picks need to be part of your parlays? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.